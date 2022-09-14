We Finally Know The Premiere Date For Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen

Andrew Zimmern dons flannel and shows off his outdoorsy side in "Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen," which premieres on Outdoor Channel on September 19 at 9 pm ET and will be free to stream. "I am so proud of this show & I think you will love it," Zimmern said in a September 14 Twitter announcement. The show will follow Zimmern as he "demystifies cooking wild food over an open fire" and shares tips for sourcing, butchering, and preparing game meat and fish. Judging from the series trailer, it will also make viewers want to go camping near a lake immediately.

"Most weekend warriors at the grill don't do it well," Zimmern told Idaho Press in an interview. "I can't tell you how many of my friends [...] take burning pork chops off of the hot coals and put them on a plate, then wait for the coals to change, when they don't understand it's not the coals, it's the dripping fat [...] and that you should use indirect heat and then finish it over the hot heat." If you're feeling called out, this show might be the perfect way for you to upgrade your grilling skills to that of a seasoned pro. And if you're not a fan of outdoor cooking, you might still glean some useful cooking tips. "Don't worry, this show will be helpful even if you buy your ingredients and a turkey at the supermarket," he says.