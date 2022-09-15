Paul Hollywood Is Stirring Up Beef Between Prue Leith And Mary Berry

Paul Hollywood is having a bit of fun while stoking tension between his co-judge Dame Prue Leith and her predecessor Mary Berry.

We do not know if there is a standing rivalry between Berry and Leith, but we expect Hollywood to know, as he is the one constant in the "Great British Bake Off" dynamic environment of changing work colleagues and TV networks. Hollywood worked with Berry for seven seasons before she defected from the show, or the show defected from the BBC with Berry choosing to stay behind, depending on how you look at it (per My London).

After the TV Series migration from the BBC to Channel 4, Hollywood found himself sharing judging duties with the South African-born Leith, whom up to that point, although accomplished, was not very well known, as noted on Grazia Daily. The duo (Leith and Hollywood) have presided over the show for five, going on six seasons together, making it one season shy of the length of his tenure with Berry (per Radio Times).