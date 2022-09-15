The Chocolate Commercial You Forgot Roger Federer Was In
Few tennis pros are more universally liked than Roger Federer, champion of 20 Grand Slam tournaments throughout his storied career (via ESPN). So obviously the tennis community was fully shaken when Fed, as he's commonly known, announced his retirement from competitive tennis. His final event as a pro will be as part of Team Europe during the Laver Cup, which will be held in London later this month. For many, the retirement is akin to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, as in it's not really a huge surprise, given his many injuries and surgeries in recent years, but no one was prepared for it to happen.
Fortunately for devoted Federer fans everywhere, the oh-so-graceful legend has left us with an impressive body of competitive footage to look back on fondly (via YouTube). Although the tennis player, who is worth an estimated $550 million, has undoubtedly gotten some of that via prize money ($130.5 million), he's made a huge chunk of change as a celebrity endorser for some majorly swank brands, like Rolex, Nike, and Mercedes-Benz.
Now, as people mourn the loss of the tour's seemingly most humble competitor, they can turn to whimsical and largely forgotten advertisements by Lindt's Lindor truffles featuring the handsome pro for comfort.
The Lindt Lindor ads echoed what many tennis fans were thinking about Roger Federer
Several years ago, Roger Federer appeared in a series of commercials for luxe Swiss chocolatier, Lindt. This pairing was only too appropriate, as Federer is a proud Swiss citizen, himself. In one of the ads, Federer tries to find his lost bag (filled with Lindt Lindor, naturally), while two lascivious female airline employees ogle the superstar. In the other ad, two female security agents confiscate his bag and threaten to strip-search him. The happily married father of four maintains his trademark composure throughout the experiences, however.
Not surprisingly, people are flooding to Federer's Instagram account to reply to his retirement announcement. Calling his retirement a "bittersweet decision," he nonetheless notes that there is still much to celebrate. His fans clearly agree, calling him the "greatest of all time" and noting that "tennis won't be the same without you." But perhaps most poignantly, the official Wimbledon account responded simply, "Thank you for everything Roger."