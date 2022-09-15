The Chocolate Commercial You Forgot Roger Federer Was In

Few tennis pros are more universally liked than Roger Federer, champion of 20 Grand Slam tournaments throughout his storied career (via ESPN). So obviously the tennis community was fully shaken when Fed, as he's commonly known, announced his retirement from competitive tennis. His final event as a pro will be as part of Team Europe during the Laver Cup, which will be held in London later this month. For many, the retirement is akin to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, as in it's not really a huge surprise, given his many injuries and surgeries in recent years, but no one was prepared for it to happen.

Fortunately for devoted Federer fans everywhere, the oh-so-graceful legend has left us with an impressive body of competitive footage to look back on fondly (via YouTube). Although the tennis player, who is worth an estimated $550 million, has undoubtedly gotten some of that via prize money ($130.5 million), he's made a huge chunk of change as a celebrity endorser for some majorly swank brands, like Rolex, Nike, and Mercedes-Benz.

Now, as people mourn the loss of the tour's seemingly most humble competitor, they can turn to whimsical and largely forgotten advertisements by Lindt's Lindor truffles featuring the handsome pro for comfort.