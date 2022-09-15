We Finally Know Who Won MasterChef: Back To Win

Any cooking competition show with a cash prize is bound to elicit high heart rates and nail-biting countdowns, but the stakes feel even higher and more anxiety-inducing when Gordon Ramsay is a judge. The fiery food celebrity has been hosting "MasterChef" on Fox since 2010 alongside chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich, often bringing on judges like Milk Bar queen Christina Tosi. The show's premise, which is inspired by the British series of the same name, is fairly par for the course. Each season welcomes 20 amateur chefs who battle it out for the coveted "MasterChef" title and prizes.

The contestants of the show's 12th season, "MasterChef: Back to Win," which aired its final episode on September 14, may have looked familiar to longtime viewers, because they appeared on previous seasons of the show — even as young tots on "MasterChef Junior," in some cases. The final three contenders gathered in the kitchen for last night's finale, but only one took home the grand prize. In case you missed it, here's who came out on top.