Why One Of NYC's Oldest Bars May Become A Landmark

As one of the oldest cities in the country, New York City is teeming with history on nearly every corner of its five boroughs. But with gentrification and constant growth at play, sentimental value alone doesn't always protect a building from being demolished and turned into something unrecognizable. If you spend the day with any lifelong New Yorker, they might point out dozens of ordinary-looking storefronts and regale you with tales of the good ol' days: When that Duane Reade was a diner; that Warby Parker was a family-owned bookstore; that parking lot was a subterranean speakeasy that played host to famed celebrities du jour.

Many historical NYC sites have been lucky enough to make it through to eternal protection from the city's bulldozers. One such site is Christopher Street's Stonewall Inn, the famous gay bar that became a symbol of LGBTQ+ history after a 1969 police raid sparked a series of protests helmed by the likes of Marsha P. Johnson (via History). As of this week, a Greenwich Village LGBTQ+ bar that's even older than Stonewall (and located just around the block) may also be on its way to getting landmark status.