Why Heinz And Coke Bottles Are Changing After Queen Elizabeth's Death

When you shop for groceries in the U.K., you'll see all kinds of products that have become ubiquitous on both sides of the pond. From Heinz Ketchup and Coca-Cola to Cadbury and Twinings Tea, these British-sold items have the same ingredients, branding, and familiar taste as their U.S. counterparts — but there's one key difference. In England, the products have a seal bearing the royal coat of arms, which means they hold a special warrant that signifies their approval by the queen. More than 800 brands feature the seal on their products, but in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) has rendered those seals nullified.

In order to maintain their Buckingham Palace-approved status, these brands must reapply for a warrant under the review of the queen's successor, King Charles III. Based on the king's fondness for animals, cruelty-free brands will have a leg up in getting a fresh coat of arms. In fact, the RWHA requires brands to "demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan" (per RWHA).