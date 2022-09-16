Guy Fieri Is Bringing His Cooking Skills To Stagecoach 2023

The Stagecoach country music festival's program is set for 2023, and Guy Fieri, with his cooking skills, will be there once again.

Country music was born in small-town America, or Bristol, Tennessee, if you want to give the "small-town" a name, (per America's Library). For this reason, it's hardly a surprise that the annual Stagecoach event is considered one of the world's biggest country music festivals. Stagecoach launched in 2007, per the San Diego Union-Tribune, and like many other events, it was suspended for two years due to Covid. On its return in 2022, the festival hosted a record-breaking 80,000 attendees.

The 2022 turnout seems to have created expectations for its return on April 28, 2023. So great is the anticipation that its line-up is already set with some of the biggest names in music. Some headliners include Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, and ZZ Top. For music fans who love food, Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse will also be there.