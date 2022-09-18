TikTok Is In Shambles Over The McDonald's Egg-Making Method
Unless you live in a country that has banned McDonald's or simply lacks one, your chances of encountering the restaurant are pretty high. You may have also heard strange rumors or conspiracy theories surrounding the restaurant chain, some of which are about the type of ingredients Mickey D's is using in its food.
Take, for example, the idea that pig fat was used in McDonald's ice cream sundaes or that 100% beef actually meant every single part of the cow including skin and eyeballs. Another 100% beef rumor suggested McDonald's owned a company called "100% beef" and therefore could put in any old product it liked. Various claims about the food have been declared false by Snopes. But these delightful stories were passed between people along to the point where, in 2016, McDonald's U.K. felt the need to quell the food myths by putting money into advertisements, according to Marketing Communication News.
Rumors about the eggs in McMuffins being fake have also spread over the years. However, as a TikTok post shows, it's not just false beliefs about McDonald's egg-making methods that have gotten reactions from people.
What is it with McDonald's eggs?
When a Canadian customer asked the fast food giant if the eggs for its McMuffin's were real because they looked too perfect, McDonald's Canada responded in 2012 with a video demonstration from one of its kitchens. It showed how fresh eggs were cracked into a metal ring on the grill. However, freshly cracked eggs are not used in other cases. McDonald's U.S. website has addressed this when responding to frequently asked questions, explaining that liquid eggs are used for other items. Recently, a McDonald's worker, @kallme.yaniii, posted a viral TikTok video showing how they learned to make scrambled eggs at their location. First butter was added to the grill. Then a carton of liquid eggs was poured on top of the butter before the poster used a spatula to scramble them and cut the eggs into squares.
User TaylorTimeTv|That Girl responded, "This why I always ask for no egg." A couple of commenters suggested the eggs were undercooked. But some sounded relieved about the method. "Better than expected, I assumed they were frozen," wrote rustyshackleford352. User Lsx_Dain573 said something similar: "I always thought they were Frozen and just warmed up." Others said they thought the eggs were powdered but many said they'd still eat them. Many people seemed more upset that the TikTok user wasn't wearing gloves to hold the container and spatula than with the use of this liquid egg product.