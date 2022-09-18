TikTok Is In Shambles Over The McDonald's Egg-Making Method

Unless you live in a country that has banned McDonald's or simply lacks one, your chances of encountering the restaurant are pretty high. You may have also heard strange rumors or conspiracy theories surrounding the restaurant chain, some of which are about the type of ingredients Mickey D's is using in its food.

Take, for example, the idea that pig fat was used in McDonald's ice cream sundaes or that 100% beef actually meant every single part of the cow including skin and eyeballs. Another 100% beef rumor suggested McDonald's owned a company called "100% beef" and therefore could put in any old product it liked. Various claims about the food have been declared false by Snopes. But these delightful stories were passed between people along to the point where, in 2016, McDonald's U.K. felt the need to quell the food myths by putting money into advertisements, according to Marketing Communication News.

Rumors about the eggs in McMuffins being fake have also spread over the years. However, as a TikTok post shows, it's not just false beliefs about McDonald's egg-making methods that have gotten reactions from people.