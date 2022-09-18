The Big Change That's Coming To Wegmans

The New York Post reports Wegmans disabled the SCAN app as of Sunday, September 18. It is no longer allowing customers to scan and bag their own groceries. The reason behind the discontinuation is loss, as an email from the company to app users explains that there has simply been too much theft for Wegmans to continue offering the service.

WHAM 13 reported in April 2019 that Wegmans planned on offering SCAN to give customers a new way to make their purchases. After scanning and bagging, people would complete their transactions using the self-checkout registers. In its statement announcing the end of SCAN, the company noted that the service allowed people to make contactless transactions when it launched during the pandemic. Users were informed they would be receiving a $20 credit from Wegmans to somewhat soften the blow of SCAN.

It's unclear if that will be enough to satiate fans of the app, though. A Twitter user said, "yo, Wegmans, doing away with the scan app is thoroughly disappointing. It enables the streamlining [of] the shopping experience, especially in NJ where we need to bring our bags. If you are experience [sic] losses, take a look at the Costco model of receipt checks; don't punish legit users." For the time being, Wegmans' checkout lines will revert to their pre-SCAN forms.