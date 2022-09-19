Hostess Just Launched A Bite-Sized Version Of Its Iconic Snacks
Hostess Twinkies are a well-known American pop icon even having earned a spot in the Millennium Time Capsule back in 1999. Shorecrest High School, Seattle submitted the sweet treat with a range of other items that they felt represented America at the time (per The Whitehouse).
Back in 2012 things looked dim for the company as they started to close up shop and Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and other treats from the bakery started to disappear from shelves. This resulted in people grabbing boxes of the items for memorabilia and then selling them for insane prices on eBay such as the single Twinkie that Inc. reported went for $5,000. Luckily, the company made a comeback in 2013 when it was bailed out of bankruptcy by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo Global Management.
Hostess has increased its product range while still offering the same iconic favorites. This new offering from the brand uses all the iconic products but in a new format.
Hostess offers some favorite treats in a bite sized package
Hostess recently introduced the product Bouncers. These treats are bite-sized versions of Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and Cinnamon Donettes. According to a press release, these are suggested as something you can add to a lunchbox for a special treat.
YouTube food reviewer Tami Dunn and her partner, Kevin, sampled the products. The first thing Ms. Dunn noted with Bouncer's Twinkies was that they are glazed, making them different from the original Twinkies. "It's better than a Twinkie," she says and is, and is so impressed with the flavor of the glaze that she adds, "all Twinkies need to have that glaze." They go on to describe the Ding Dongs as "soft and airy" and say they taste "fresh." They also enjoy the coating on the Ding Dongs. The reviewers describe The Cinamon Donettes as "dense" and "sweet" comparing it to the glaze you find on fresh cinnamon rolls.
Per the press release, a box of Bouncers contains five pouches with three mini cakes in each pouch. Each service is 200 calories or fewer — depending on which flavor you choose — and as the YouTube reviewer points out, "if you were watching your calories this would make the perfect dessert."