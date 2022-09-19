Hostess Just Launched A Bite-Sized Version Of Its Iconic Snacks

Hostess Twinkies are a well-known American pop icon even having earned a spot in the Millennium Time Capsule back in 1999. Shorecrest High School, Seattle submitted the sweet treat with a range of other items that they felt represented America at the time (per The Whitehouse).

Back in 2012 things looked dim for the company as they started to close up shop and Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and other treats from the bakery started to disappear from shelves. This resulted in people grabbing boxes of the items for memorabilia and then selling them for insane prices on eBay such as the single Twinkie that Inc. reported went for $5,000. Luckily, the company made a comeback in 2013 when it was bailed out of bankruptcy by Metropoulos & Co. and Apollo Global Management.

Hostess has increased its product range while still offering the same iconic favorites. This new offering from the brand uses all the iconic products but in a new format.