The Unusual Food Rule Coming To Starbucks

According to Good Housekeeping, the average person in the U.S. eats six different convenience foods every day. That's because many adults have busy schedules, which depend largely on factors like their careers, families, and finances, the USDA reported. Existing businesses, like Starbucks, have embraced the value of on-the-go food options in recent years, per Food Business News, adding prepackaged, already-made items that are easy to eat.

Data from a Statista analysis showed that Starbucks' food sales generated $5.05 billion in revenue in 2021. That may seem like a lot, but beverages on their own generated about $18.32 billion. To increase food sales, the chain is trying to integrate more options for customers who may not necessarily sit down at a table to eat. While one can infer what some of those options may be — breakfast sandwiches and the like — the popular beverage chain abides by a specific rule when it comes to adding such menu items.