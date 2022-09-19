Reddit Is Confused By The Way One British Supermarket Honored The Queen

A British supermarket in the United Kingdom has caused inconvenience and confusion to a Redditor in honor of the Queen.

In the wake of Britain's dearly beloved's departure, we become aware of just how much regard Britons had for Queen Elizabeth. The ensuing bank holidays, the flags at half mast, per Condé Nast Travel, and the throngs that are likely to turn up for the funeral procession are where we get the idea. The statistics: 76% of English citizens are upset by the queen's passing, and 85% of the population is feeling that she was good for their country, per YouGov.

Consequently, Monday, September 19, 2022 is not business as usual. The supermarket chains Aldis, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Tesco, and other organizations suspend their services on the day of their funeral, per Mirror. Because the official mourning period is between the day of the Queen's passing and her funeral, supermarkets are finding ways to pay tribute to her during this time too.