Instagram Isn't Sure About Trader Joe's New Maple Vinaigrette
There's always a danger when trying something new because you never know if it's going to be good until you pay for it and try it. If you decide it's a terrible product, you'll most likely have wasted your time and money. If the product is great, then you've got another favorite in your pantry. Salad dressings can be one of those hit or miss items.
Trader Joe's usually has some great offerings when it comes to salad dressings and vinaigrettes. Reddit users mentioned their love of Asian Style Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette. One Redditor responded to a user who liked the Vegan Caesar Dressing, "Seriously!! Like, how is it SO GOOD?" Others mentioned liking the Green Goddess or the Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese. While these dressings might be popular for some individuals, they may not be to everyone's taste. This divided opinion appears to be the case for a new offering from Trader Joe's — the Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing.
It's all about the canola
Instagram user @traderjoeslist recently posted an image of the Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing and said, "Buddy the Elf would be a HUGE fan of this for the obvious reason it contains maple syrup. The dressing has a vinegar taste that's somewhat citrusy with hints of garlic. I can definitely taste the sweetness and flavor of the maple syrup but it doesn't finish as a sweet dressing."
Several other people commented that they enjoyed it and would be buying more. Suggestions for the dressing included, "on a spinach salad with strawberries and goat cheese crumbles" or "mixed greens, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, pepitas and apples." However, other respondents weren't so thrilled and seemed concerned about the ingredients list. "Canola oil, Natural flavors, and Carmel coloring ... I wish they'd quit using these ingredients," one Instagram user responded. Others were also concerned about the use of canola oil. While it's not clear why the commenters had an issue with the ingredient, it appears that some users want to cut it out of their diets.
According to Healthline, canola goes through a process called hydrogenation which produces trans fats. So-called "industrial" trans fats that are produced when the oil is processed may be linked to heart disease.