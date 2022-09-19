Instagram Isn't Sure About Trader Joe's New Maple Vinaigrette

There's always a danger when trying something new because you never know if it's going to be good until you pay for it and try it. If you decide it's a terrible product, you'll most likely have wasted your time and money. If the product is great, then you've got another favorite in your pantry. Salad dressings can be one of those hit or miss items.

Trader Joe's usually has some great offerings when it comes to salad dressings and vinaigrettes. Reddit users mentioned their love of Asian Style Spicy Peanut Vinaigrette. One Redditor responded to a user who liked the Vegan Caesar Dressing, "Seriously!! Like, how is it SO GOOD?" Others mentioned liking the Green Goddess or the Italian Dressing with Romano Cheese. While these dressings might be popular for some individuals, they may not be to everyone's taste. This divided opinion appears to be the case for a new offering from Trader Joe's — the Organic Maple Vinaigrette Dressing.