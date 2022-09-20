The Welcome To Sweetie Pie's Murder Mystery Is Finally Over

It's been over four years since the last episode of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," and nearly six since the passing of its beloved Andre Montgomery. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) reality series aired between October 2011 to June 2018 and centered around Robbie Montgomery, a former backup singer whose collapsed lung forced her to end her stage career (via Oprah.com). The retired entertainment star then decided to focus her energy on Sweetie Pie's, the soul food restaurant she operates in the St. Louis area.

Though the show ended rather seamlessly, with the cast prepared to say goodbye in its final season, there's been one dark question that has lingered throughout the years. Robbie Montgomery's nephew, Andre, was shot and killed outside a home in St. Louis in March 2016 at only 21 years old, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This was a mere four days after he was questioned about a burglary occurring at his famous aunt's house the summer of 2015 (via St. Louis Post-Dispatch). This tragic case was unsolved for some time and has only recently come to a close, with the main culprits finally being charged in September 2022.