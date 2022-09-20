The Disturbing Reason McDonald's Is Being Sued By A Customer

The history of people suing McDonald's over its coffee is somewhat infamous and now it has a new chapter. Whether a new lawsuit that names a McDonald's location as its defendant will result in a hefty pay out remains to be seen, but what seems certain is that coffee has again proven to be somewhat of a liability.

Many have heard the scandal of a 1992 lawsuit against McDonald's that involved a cup of coffee. According to Reader's Digest, a customer ordered a hot coffee and spilled it on herself, suffering severe burns as a result. The woman sued McDonald's and won, getting nearly $3 million as a result. As Dan Cox & Associates explain, among the ramifications of the lawsuit were a greater emphasis on warning labels on hot beverages and offering consumers carrying trays.

More recently, another woman has sued McDonald's over its coffee, but not because of the beverage's temperature. This complaint alleges a completely different issue.