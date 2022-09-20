Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat

There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).

Ghirardelli, a classic chocolate company popular for their seasonal chocolates, produces many different kinds of chocolate squares, chocolate bars, syrup, and baking cocoa. The company has been around for 160 years and is the oldest operating chocolate maker in America (via Culture Trip). Their chocolate squares are unique to the company, with a liquid center with flavors like caramel, mint, fruit, or nuts, it creates a burst of flavor in every bite. New flavors of these squares are usually released seasonally and become very popular during their limited-time release. Lucky for us, they have a new flavor this fall inspired by a classic autumn treat.