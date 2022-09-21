Padma Lakshmi's Prank On Tom Colicchio Has Twitter Rolling

If you've ever watched an episode of "Top Chef" and thought, "wow, this seems really intense," you wouldn't be wrong. Just trying to get cast on "Top Chef" can be a lengthy and nerve-wracking process, and if you happen to be one of the lucky few who earns a spot? Let's just say you'll have your work cut out for you. "You're playing a game you haven't played before," Season 12 competitor Joy Crump explained to the Washington Post in 2014. "Everything you think you know, you don't know anymore." Sounds ... fun?

Being on the other side of the judge's table isn't exactly a walk in the park, either, despite how glamorous the job may seem. While the magic of television makes the jobs of Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons look quick and easy, the reality of their roles is much different. "They sit us down at the table and we talk for hours. We talk about every dish, the pros and cons," Simmons told Parade, noting that the judges' final decision comes down to "choosing the least good dish from a table of excellent dishes."

Discussions used to last eight hours and eventually got down to three or four, Simmons told Syracuse.com in 2019, so it shouldn't be surprising that the "Top Chef" judges sometimes look for little ways to entertain themselves in between conversations. Recently, Lakshmi and Simmons pulled a hilarious prank on their pal Colicchio that left Twitter in stitches.