How $250 Million Was Stolen From A Pandemic Food Program

U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger has called the swindle "a brazen scheme of staggering proportions," per the Justice Department. If they had gotten away with it, the 48 perpetrators charged with fraud and bribery per NBC News, would have stolen no less than a quarter of a billion dollars from the Federal Child Nutrition Program, a USD initiative originally set up to ensure that children from low-income families have access to nutritious meals.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, any entity that wanted to be a part of the federal aid program had to sign up with a sponsoring organization. These sponsors were responsible not just for monitoring the activities of places that would distribute the food, also known as sites, sponsors were also expected to help the sites claim reimbursement. In return, the Justice Department said these sponsors could keep 10% to 15% of the funds disbursed, to recoup their administrative costs, per the Justice Department.

But because of the chaos triggered by the pandemic, the USDA decided to waive some of the requirements needed to join the program. For instance, for-profit restaurants would now be allowed to take part in the program, and offsite distribution of food aid could cover children who were not part of the educational system. What resulted is what one FBI agent described as "an astonishing display of deceit," per Associated Press.