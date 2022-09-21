GBBO Just Cleared Up The Macaron Confusion For Good

The cheeky post got a laugh on Twitter, as well as tens of thousands of likes. It even drew a few witty responses from GBBO fans — one felt it might be a good idea to remind the show that in fact, the possible confusion arising from Macron/macaron/macaroon was similar to the one seen between macaroni (the noodle), Marconi, Italian inventor of the telegraph, and Mickey Rooney the actor. Another sought to inform social media that in fact, macaroons looked slightly different in Scotland, where they are made with potato fondant and chocolate before being covered in coconut, per Christina's Cucina. Then there is the Lebanese Maa'croon, as a commenter pointed out, which is flavored with anise and made with flour and yeast, per Cooks.com.

But there were those that went with it, including one social media user who tweeted, "I work for Ladurée, this is my daily ordeal!" Then there was the user who decided that the confusion lead to a lifelong preference for one pastry over another as she said, "I started eating macarons because I heard they were good for Crohn's disease. Then I found out it's actually macaroons but I don't like them so I just eat the macarons and pretend they're good for me."