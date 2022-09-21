Trader Joe's Just Got A New Pasta Sauce And Instagram Is Freaking Out

Don't be fooled by the tropical decor — Trader Joe's selection of Italian food would rival your Italian grandmother's pantry. One might say the inventory of options on the Trader Joe's website resembles a tour of Little Italy.

On a tour of the store itself, you will encounter a case full of different refrigerated pasta options, including classics like Spinach Tortellini and seasonal favorites like Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli. The aisle of internationally-inspired grocery items is equally as diversified. You can find boxed pasta in any number of shapes, pizza crusts and an array of olive oils. Last but certainly not least, Trader Joe's offers sauce to complement whatever you're serving. From straightforward marinara to spicy arrabbiata, the grocer has an option that doesn't require hours of toiling over a hot stove.

The chain debuted a new sauce that customers are rushing to stores to buy, according to an Instagram post from yesterday by @traderjoeslist.