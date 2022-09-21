What You Need To Know About Kroger's GHGA Vegetable Recall

Another day, another scary food recall. This time, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is working with food company GHGA to protect consumers from a potentially serious contamination issue involving listeria monocytogenes, according to the details from a voluntary recall notice posted by the agency.

This particular bacteria causes listeriosis, which according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) sickens about 1,600 people in the U.S. every year, and kills roughly 260. Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for people who have compromised immune systems, like newborn babies and people older than 65. It's also the reason that pregnant people are urged to avoid foods that have high listeriosis risk, like unpasteurized milk, soft cheeses, deli meat, hot dogs, and so on, as an infection can cause miscarriage, premature birth, and health issues like meningitis (via FDA). Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and unlike many foodborne illnesses, listeriosis can take anywhere from days to weeks to show up. Potential signs of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, chills, stomach pain, diarrhea, and headache. Infected people can also have symptoms like feeling confused or not being able to keep their balance.

In the recall notice, the FDA states that no one has reported illness related to the GHGA products at Kroger thus far. Just to be on the safe side, keep reading for details on the affected items.