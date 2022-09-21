What You Need To Know About Kroger's GHGA Vegetable Recall
Another day, another scary food recall. This time, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is working with food company GHGA to protect consumers from a potentially serious contamination issue involving listeria monocytogenes, according to the details from a voluntary recall notice posted by the agency.
This particular bacteria causes listeriosis, which according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) sickens about 1,600 people in the U.S. every year, and kills roughly 260. Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for people who have compromised immune systems, like newborn babies and people older than 65. It's also the reason that pregnant people are urged to avoid foods that have high listeriosis risk, like unpasteurized milk, soft cheeses, deli meat, hot dogs, and so on, as an infection can cause miscarriage, premature birth, and health issues like meningitis (via FDA). Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and unlike many foodborne illnesses, listeriosis can take anywhere from days to weeks to show up. Potential signs of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, chills, stomach pain, diarrhea, and headache. Infected people can also have symptoms like feeling confused or not being able to keep their balance.
In the recall notice, the FDA states that no one has reported illness related to the GHGA products at Kroger thus far. Just to be on the safe side, keep reading for details on the affected items.
Many GHGA products are affected by the latest recall
According to the FDA alert, all affected GHGA products were distributed to Kroger locations on September 11, 2022. They were placed "primarily" in the deli and/or produce sections of Kroger stores located in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.
Products affected by the recall have since been yanked from Kroger shelves, however GHGA is still concerned that consumers might have some in their homes. A number of different GHGA products are impacted, and the recall notice states that all of them are "packaged in clear plastic containers." They include items like "fiesta corn," diced red onion, salsa, guacamole, bean dip, "snacking peppers," and many more. The FDA alert includes a full list of affected products, including lot codes, UPC numbers, and other pertinent details. All sell-by dates have passed at this point.
Any customer in possession of an affected product can return them to the Kroger site of purchase for a refund. At the very least, the product should be thrown away without being used. Concerned consumers can also contact GHGA's customer service by calling (888) 449-9386, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday. This isn't the only recall to affect the grocery chain as of late — in June 2022, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that over 25,000 Kroger brand acetaminophen bottles were being recalled, as they lacked adequate childproofing.