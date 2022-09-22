Twitter Is Baffled By Skittles' Self-Insert Fanfiction

Skittles is getting in on the self-insert fanfiction game, and people have feelings — wide-ranging, passionate feelings, which you might say are all the colors of the rainbow. (See what we did there?) Anyway, the candy brand recently joined popular fanfiction site Wattpad, and people are confused, intrigued, and occasionally impressed by the action.

It all started when the brand tweeted that it had created a Wattpad profile with an "about" section that says, "Skittles R. JK. LOL Rowlings Martin is a New York Times best selling novelist" who has "written popular works such as Game of Chairs and Parry Hotter: the child magician." The fictional author, of course, is clearly a play on the names of "Harry Potter" author J. K. Rowling and "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. Immediately, Wattpad readers inquired about when Skittles would drop its first tome, to which the account replied, "Sooner than you think." Indeed, Skittles tweeted the next day that it had published its first bit of self-insert fanfiction (a genre in which the author is a character in the story).

Before you go cozying up for a long night's read, the Skittle fanfiction is only a few paragraphs long. However, it is filled with gems like, "Lime was back, which meant Skittles could no longer do the one thing that brought them the most joy, trolling angry fans that hated Green Apple." If fan response is any indication, Skittles should be able to quickly replace trolling those haters with trolling those critical of its Wattpad effort.