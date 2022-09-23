José Andrés Is Begging You To Close Your Eyes When You Eat

Chef José Andrés is known not only for his pioneering restaurants serving small plates surrounded by liquid nitrogen, but for his extensive philanthropic work feeding disaster zones victims. He's familiar to television viewers as a guest chef on a variety of shows, including "Top Chef" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations." People may also remember his win over Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" back in 2007. So he's hoping that when he suggests you eat with your eyes closed, you consider it an expert recommendation.

The chef's philosophy is simple. He believes that food, "tells the story of who we are and where we're going. And it has the power to change the world. We are storytellers exploring the ways that food connects us all: our shared food history and food future" (via José Andrés' website). His range of restaurants is inspired by different cultures, and price points range from Michelin star restaurants to food halls. No matter the cuisine, the food should be an experience and not just sustenance, per the chef's website.

In light of that mantra, the chef had some words of wisdom on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (per Twitter).