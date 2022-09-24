Why People Are In Shambles Over A Panda Express Article

The chances are that no matter where you go in the world, the cultural cuisine you're used to in America will be different in almost every country as it adapts to local tastes, per Asia Society. For example, Chinese food in India tends to be called Indo-Chinese and blends Chinese-based flavors with Indian ones. In Australia, Chinese dishes are different from those in America. Flavors evolve and adapt as they collide with different cultures, and Panda Express is a place where that has happened. While the fast-food joint started in the '80s, the family also owned dine-in restaurants back in the '70s until they were invited to turn their food into something suited for a mall. The concept took off and today there are over 2000 stores across 45 states, per Scrape Hero.

Most Americans have probably heard of Panda Express, plus they also know that the fast-food giant describes itself as American Chinese. However, the writer of an article published in the Village Sun — an online community newspaper in NYC — had not heard of the fast-food chain. As a result, the ire of Twitter was provoked.