Reddit Is In Shambles Over Disney World's Most Expensive Restaurant

If you or anyone you know has been to Disney World in the past few years, then you probably noticed a big change: The prices for entry to both Disney World and Disneyland have gone way up. Disneyland raises its prices at least once a year, according to the KTLA, and The Los Angeles Times reported in 2021 that the prices for some tickets went up by 8%. Ticket prices at Walt Disney World are going up, too, according to Ziggy Knows Disney, by as much as $3-$15 dollars per guest for simple base tickets.

But what some Disney fans really can't get over is the news that Disney's most expensive restaurant, Victoria & Albert's, has gotten pricier — allegedly more expensive than a meal at Disneyland's members-only Club 33 (via Today). The first thing that might tip diners off to the pricey nature of Victoria & Albert's restaurant, located at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, is that it's named after royalty. The restaurant was recently closed for renovation and has customers balking at the huge price increase now that it's reopening. Before Victoria & Albert's closed for renovation, a prix-fixe meal at the restaurant cost $185, but now, it will cost $295 (via Disney Tourist Blog). That $110 jump is pretty significant, and if diners opt for the wine pairing to go with their meal, that's a total of $445 per person for one dinner out. With prices like that, those Disney chefs must really be hard at work.