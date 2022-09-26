TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville Digs Deep Into The Wild As A Latina Food Educator - Exclusive Interview

Could you tell me a little bit about how you started on TikTok?

Sure. I got started creating on TikTok when a lot of other millennials my age did, which was right towards the beginning of the pandemic when all of us were stuck at home [and] we were bored. We were trying to entertain ourselves and connect with people, missing that human interaction. I had also happened to choose to move right at the same time. I moved to a new city, and I lost all my foraging spots. I had to go find new ones and decided, well, maybe this is a good opportunity to make some videos at the same time and keep some connections with some old friends [and] make some new friends.

Congratulations on being named a TikTok Latinx Creatives grant recipient. What does being a recipient mean to you?

To be awarded this grant, it's such an honor. It means so much more than I can say, because most of my life, I've felt that I'm not Latin enough to be Latina and I'm not white enough to be white. I never quite feel like I belong in one world or the other. Being honored with this grant and being accepted in this community gives me this overwhelming sense of belonging.

That's wonderful. I was looking through your page and found it particularly interesting. How did you go about becoming a wild food educator?

I started by engaging with wild food, which was already a weirdo thing to do. I've been foraging since I was about 5 years old. I got into mushrooms when I was about 25, so about five, six years ago. I've always been a little bit of an insufferable know-it-all, and I like entertaining people, so it all fell into place. Doing wild food education made perfect sense for me.