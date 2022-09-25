7-Eleven's New Menu Item Has Oktoberfest Written All Over It

Despite its very American roots, 7-Eleven is said to have over 60,000 stores internationally, per Britannica. Now, though it seems to be heeding the call of Oktoberfest.

Could this then be a newfound aspiration of the store that is named after its long business hours (from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.), to observe the traditions of its foreign host countries (like a German beer festival)? Unlikely, the truth about 7-Eleven is it does not even have a division in Germany, per Convenience Store News.

A better reason for the franchise adopting Oktoberfest is that American beer culture has German roots. According to Immigrant Entrepreneurship, the first American brewed lager was at the hands of Bavarian-born John Wagner in 1840. Another aspect we cannot ignore is that 17% of Americans have German lineage, per Cultural Diplomacy. So, it makes perfect sense that German tradition has a representation in 7-Eleven, even if only for a short time.