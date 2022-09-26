The Crucial Reason Ben & Jerry's Is Rebranding Its Change Is Brewing Flavor

Ben & Jerry's is no stranger to a cause. Since the ice cream company was founded in 1978, it's been known to take a stance (per Quartz). From environmental activism and climate change advocacy to racial justice, Ben & Jerry's isn't likely to stand idle when a divisive issue presents itself.

The company hasn't always been successful in its attempts to help. The 1988 "Rainforest Crunch" flavor was marketed as a platform to protect the Amazon rainforest and build support for the indigenous nut industries by creating a cooperative. But, the Orlando Sentinel reported, the brand called itself out for misleading customers. Apparently, only about 5% of the nuts in "Rainforest Crunch" actually came from the rainforest, and indigenous communities heavily critiqued the effort.

Not every stab at advocacy flopped, though. Ben & Jerry's "Change is Brewing" flavor originally set out to promote racial justice and "divest from a broken criminal legal system," according to Shape. But this coffee-flavored ice cream recently underwent a makeover to champion a new mission.