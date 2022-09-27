The Aldi Ice Dessert That Just Returned To Shelves

Everyone seems to love ice cream (except, of course, for those who have dairy allergies, are lactose intolerant, or hate ice cream). We all scream for it: It's rich, creamy, flavorful, fun to eat, and indulgent – a satisfying and inclusive treat that appeals to kids, teens, adults, and even our furry friends.

Do you consider yourself to be an average American? Each year, the typical American takes in "23 pounds of ice cream and related frozen desserts" – usually the kind you find at the grocery store (per International Dairy Foods Association). It makes sense that July is the busiest month for ice cream manufacturers. It's warm in most parts of the country, seasonal stands are open, and school is out for summer. If you missed National Ice Cream Day, mark your calendars. It's celebrated each year on the third Sunday of July (July 16 in 2023, per National Today).

Does the sight of pumpkins, autumn leaves, and holiday displays at stores kill your cravings for ice cream and other frozen treats? Discount grocery chain Aldi certainly hopes not, because it recently brought popular Sundae Shoppe Donut Bars (on a stick) back to the freezer section of its stores.