New York's Metro Is Bringing New Meaning To The 'Subway' Sandwich

New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (M.T.A.) is known for many things. On the surface, it's a rapid transit system that comprises dozens of subway lines careening millions of people to the farthest reaches of the city's boroughs (well, except for Staten Island) each and every day. On an anecdotal level, any seasoned New Yorker will add that the city's subway system — which was established in 1904 and has the largest number of subterranean stations in the world (via Railway Technology) — is also defined by its denizens of performance artists, buskers, and breakdancers; its muffled conductor announcements; and its strange sights and smells. Of M.T.A.'s many colloquial titles, however, one it has yet to claim is "sandwich purveyor" — until now.

For a limited time, The New York Times reports that Manhattan's Italian sandwich chain Alidoro will sling an M.T.A.-sponsored "subway" sandwich (no, not that Subway) made in collaboration with some of the city's most iconic eateries.