Could An Inactive Volcano Lead To A Beer Shortage?

The words "beer shortage" are not words many people want to hear. Beer has been part of humanity for a long time and continues to be enjoyed by many different cultures and demographics. Sometime around 12,000 years ago, beer was created by accident, says food historian Tasha Marks. From then on, it became a staple in the diet of many cultures. In Egypt, for example, "it was consumed daily and in great quantities at religious festivals and celebrations," per British Museum.

Many years later, a festival for the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria resulted in a yearly celebration that became known as Oktoberfest. Yet, while it originates in Germany and many people travel overseas to celebrate each year, German Foods reports that there are at least 150 celebrations happening around the United States. As most people know, the hero of the festival is usually the beer — lots of beer. Therefore, brewers around the country may be a little apprehensive once this season is over, as a challenging supply chain raises its ugly head yet again (per USA Today). It seems to be a frequent occurrence since COVID-19 hit our shores, but every now and then, a natural disaster makes supply worries worse.