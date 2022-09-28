How The White House Plans To End Hunger By 2030

The late Senator Bob Dole (R-KS) was known as a decorated World War II veteran who reached across the aisle to pass important pieces of legislation. And while he is rightly remembered for his work on the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act, per The New York Times, Dole should also be remembered for the bipartisan effort he undertook with fellow Senator George McGovern (D-SD) to reform America's food and nutrition system in the 1970s — an effort that resulted in a stronger Food Stamp Program (or what is known today as SNAP); the Women's Infants and Children's Program (WIC); reformed School Lunch and Breakfast Programs; and the McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, per OFW Law.

It was because of Dole, McGovern, and their work on the Select Committee On Nutrition and Human Needs that the groundwork was laid for the first-ever White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health, which took place in 1969 under the presidency of Richard Nixon and, per Tufts, was aimed to "put an end to hunger in America for all time."

More than five decades after that first summit, the Biden Administration is convening a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, meant to set a national strategy to end hunger in America by 2030.