Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery

TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.

Since the end of "Cake Boss," Carlo's Bakery has only grown bigger. It's still churning out wedding cakes, specialty cakes, and pastries at its original New Jersey flagship, but has since added an outpost across the bridge in the heart of New York City's Times Square, as well as stores in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, and elsewhere in the U.S. and Brazil. The bustling denizens and tourists of Times Square are clearly some of Valastro's biggest fans, because the neighborhood is getting a second Carlo's Bakery nearly within view of its 8th Avenue joint.