Trader Joe's New Harvest Bowl Is Just Like Sweetgreen's

The Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl seems to be as synonymous with the fall season as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a TikTok user pointed out. The popular Sweetgreen menu item has a base of shredded kale and wild rice. On top, it's dressed with quintessential fall ingredients like sweet potatoes, apples, roasted chicken, and almonds. Sweetgreen finishes off the bowl with crumbled goat cheese and ties everything together with balsamic vinaigrette.

Restaurant Clicks put the Harvest Bowl on its list of most popular Sweetgreen items, calling it "a perfect fall dish that encapsulates the taste of the harvest season." The restaurant also appears near the top of our fast food salad chains ranking.

Sweetgreen charges $11.60 for the Harvest Bowl, according to Yelp. That price has Redditors and TikTokers trying to replicate their favorite fall meal at home. Now, however, you can have a Sweetgreen experience at your favorite Hawaiian-themed grocery store.