The Miniature Cookie Dessert That Has Costco Shoppers Freaking Out

It might be hard to start thinking about buying Christmas gifts when your calendar hasn't even been flipped to October yet. However, considering that a recent Bankrate survey found that 25% of Americans have already started their holiday shopping, and another 25% plan to start before October 31, getting a jump start on gift buying might not be too bad of a plan — especially since experts predict that supply chain issues will likely still be affecting inventory at a number of retailers (via Retail Info Systems).

As for where holiday gift-givers will be doing their holiday purchases this year, Retail Customer Experience reports that industry specialists expect to see a 15% increase in online shopping this year compared to 2021. But while there's an obvious convenience to being able to order all your presents from the comfort of your own home, hitting the brick-and-mortars can prove to be beneficial, as well. Costco, for example, often sells warehouse-exclusive items that can't be found on its virtual counterpart (via Insider). Therefore, cardholders who stick solely to shopping the big box retailer's website this holiday season may miss out on a couple of hot buys, such as the mini cookie skillet sets that Costco-obsessed Instagrammer @costcohotfinds recently spotted in-store. "These are too cute and would make the cutest gift," the shopper captioned a post this week about the dessert-making kits that have many of their fellow Costco shoppers freaking out.