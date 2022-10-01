What You Need To Know About The Albertsons And Roths Dark Chocolate Almond Recall

A September 28 notice from the Food and Drug Administration alerts shoppers at Albertsons, Roths Fresh Market, and Safeway to an ingredient that could be in dark chocolate almonds you might have purchased. As the FDA notes, it's of special relevance for anyone who has a sensitivity to dairy.

The FDA says that the manufacturer of these chocolate-covered almonds, Momyer Distribution Inc., has recalled the product because it could contain milk and the product label does not list milk among the ingredients. To identify the affected products, Albertsons/Safeway shoppers should look for a large red "PRODUCE" on the package and a Best By Date no later than 10/15/2023. For Roths customers, the package is labeled as Holly Hill Gourmet Snacks Dark Chocolate Almonds and bears a Best By Date of 10/21/2023 or prior. The FDA stresses that anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to dairy should not eat these almonds, as they may be contaminated with milk.

While these almonds might not be among the foods that were recalled for the scariest reasons, there's no reason to risk it if you have an issue with dairy and these almonds in your home. The Mayo Clinic says that people with allergies to dairy products can suffer many serious symptoms, including anaphylaxis and vomiting if they consume even small amounts of milk. This is an example of the very reason the federal government started regulating food products in the early 20th century.