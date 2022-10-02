Japan Just Won The World's Best Steak Award

Given the tremendous reputation that Wagyu beef enjoys, many people would probably be surprised to learn that until 2022, Japanese beef had never garnered a prestigious title at the World Steak Challenge. That's all over now, as a prime cut from the Land of the Rising Sun has finally claimed the honor of "World's Best Steak."

According to the World Steak Challenge website, the annual competition based in Dublin, Ireland started handing out awards to amazing beef products in 2015 and with the exception of 2020, has continued that tradition each year since. The awards have gone through some evolutions over the years, but the 2022 competition gave gold, bronze, and silver medals for fillets, ribeyes, and sirloins in addition to the World's Best Steak/Producer honor.

Previous winners of the World's Best Steak/Producer award have ranged from Australia to Finland, the latter of which has taken the title home three times. Japan's win brings some variety and further builds the reputation of beef that comes from the nation.