Dunkin' Just Made An Ambitious Commitment To Sustainable Coffee
Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages in the world, and its popularity is only continuing to grow. Coffee consumption hit a two-decade high in the spring of 2022, with 66% of Americans now drinking at least one cup of Joe every day, "more than any other beverage including tap water," according to the National Coffee Association. While the NCA points to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the recent change in coffee consumption, this beverage has been gaining followers since it was first traded on the Arabian Peninsula in the 15th century, per the NCA.
Regardless of the reasons, coffee certainly doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. However, while that might be great news for coffee lovers, it might not be great for the environment. According to Trvst, coffee cultivation can lead to a number of harmful environmental impacts, including soil degradation, air and groundwater pollution, and deforestation. This is why coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts recently announced a new plan to help make their famous brew more sustainable than ever.
Dunkin' has committed to 100% responsibly sourced coffee in just 3 years
Dunkin' just announced the launch of their new Dunkin' Drive-To Sustainability Program, which promises a commitment to "100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025," according to Inspire Brands. This new program aims to help lessen coffee's environmental impact by working with the Farmworker Training Project to improve supply-side sustainability measures and training 350 coffee farming families in Santa Barbara and Comayagua, Honduras in more efficient and environmentally sustainable farming methods. It will also be donating a portion of sales to nonprofits World Coffee Research and One Tree Planted, which plants trees in Honduras and Guatemala, and partnering with the non-profit Enveritas to help reduce poverty among small coffee growers.
This isn't the first push the famous chain has made towards making coffee consumption more sustainable. Dunkin' joined The Sustainable Coffee Challenge in 2018, per Dunkin. The company has also aimed to cut back on their environmental impact by phasing out polystyrene foam cups, building more energy-efficient franchisees, and even adding more vegan and vegetarian items to the menu, which can help cut back on the environmental impact of livestock farming, according to Dunkin' Brands.
With this new sustainability program in place, it seems Dunkin' is more committed than ever to reducing the environmental impact of coffee cultivation, even as more and more people are reaching for a mug of this popular beverage.