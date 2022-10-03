Dunkin' Just Made An Ambitious Commitment To Sustainable Coffee

Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages in the world, and its popularity is only continuing to grow. Coffee consumption hit a two-decade high in the spring of 2022, with 66% of Americans now drinking at least one cup of Joe every day, "more than any other beverage including tap water," according to the National Coffee Association. While the NCA points to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the recent change in coffee consumption, this beverage has been gaining followers since it was first traded on the Arabian Peninsula in the 15th century, per the NCA.

Regardless of the reasons, coffee certainly doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. However, while that might be great news for coffee lovers, it might not be great for the environment. According to Trvst, coffee cultivation can lead to a number of harmful environmental impacts, including soil degradation, air and groundwater pollution, and deforestation. This is why coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts recently announced a new plan to help make their famous brew more sustainable than ever.