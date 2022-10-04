Jay-Z Is Tossing His Dough At A Unique Pizza Food Truck

Jay-Z is a mogul in his own right, regularly making investments in new companies through Marcy Venture Partners, his venture capital firm — but who would have thought he would take financial interest in a pizza food truck?

Being "hip hop's first billionaire," per Forbes, Jay-Z's business interests have included a string of Black-owned companies like Rihanna's Savage X Fenty, Promise payment technology, and the Scratch loan service tool (via Afrotech). The Grammy winner even has a burgeoning portfolio of blockchain assets, per CoinDesk.

Jay-Z has also ventured into food brands, investing in a vegan cookie and baking brand called Partake in 2019 and taking part in a $50 million fundraiser for SIMULATE's plant-based meat in 2021, per VegNews. With a portfolio adhering to a socially, culturally, environmentally, and technologically consistent theme, the mogul seems to have a finger in every pie — or pizza, thanks to his latest investment.