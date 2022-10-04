It's Official: Free Samples At Trader Joe's Are Back

What was first a rumor riding on the wind has now been officially confirmed: Trader Joe's free samples are back.

A post on Twitter dated December 11, 2019 portrays a different world. The tweet reads:,"The free sample at Trader Joe's today was chocolate hummus on a banana chip." The real irony came in with the words followed, "and now TJs is officially canceled." Three months later, SFGATE reported that Trader Joe's, among others on the Supermarket scene, had halted in-store food sampling. Now customers may long for a time when they could complain about the samples offered at their favorite grocery store.

While this sacrifice was a valued contribution in the war against the then rampantly spreading pandemic, it also took a chunk out of certain food brands' revenue, per CNN. A year into the pandemic, food and retail strategist David Orgel told Today, "For obvious reasons, sampling has changed during the pandemic period." While this was certainly true, the change was fortunately temporary at Trader Joe's.