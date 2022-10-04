Costco Just Brought Back A Bigger Baklava Box But Fans Are Still Divided

When it comes to your favorite snacks and sweet treats, who doesn't want to get more bang for their buck? Whether it's upgrading to a larger size drink for a few extra cents at your local coffee shop, or getting the family-sized bag of candy at your local grocery store, it is only natural to want to get more of your favorite goodies for less. The wholesale superstore Costco is the mecca for those who want to snag great deals while buying in bulk. But it turns out that in some instances, bigger isn't always better, even for Costco shoppers.

Costco has recently released a giant box of Baklava, a traditional Mediterranean pastry that is made with butter, nuts, and sweet honey-based syrup, according to My Recipes. Last year, Costco released a smaller, yet still quite substantial, version of this Mediterranean Baklava tray, which delivered 1.65 pounds of the buttery, flaky dessert for just $8.99 (via Instagram). The newest version that recently hit shelves is selling for $10.99 and weighs in at a whopping 2.2 pounds. According to the Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the "sweet pastry was flying off the shelves." While that is undoubtedly a good price for this Mediterranean treat, not everyone felt this product was worth the price.