Insomnia Cookies Wants To Haunt Your Taste Buds With Halloween Treats

If you haven't heard of Insomnia Cookies, you've missed a lot. The cookie company has been around for nearly two decades, and while it targets college students who stay up late, it's available to anyone who likes sugar and is within a reasonable distance of any of its 200+ outlets (so, almost anyone).

One defining aspect of the company is its ability to deliver warm cookies until 3 a.m., per The George-Anne. The words "student" and "cookies" in the same sentence may cause you to nod your head knowingly, but these are not those kinds of cookies — a fact the company reminds netizens of yearly: "Our cookies don't contain melatonin. Our cookies don't put you to sleep. Our cookies don't contain THC. Or CBD. Or any other drug" (via Twitter).

In addition to delivering cookies at ungodly hours to feed the appetites of comfort-seeking, sweet-toothed, and studious night owls, Insomnia Cookies offers cold milk, brownies, and ice cream. That product range just expanded with the introduction of a few Halloween-themed sweets.