Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter

Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.

Currently, both chains have their own promotions detailing where customers can order "endless" pasta (Olive Garden) or shrimp (Red Lobster). Red Lobster's deal allows customers to mix and match shrimp dishes and comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, as well as a side item. This promotion runs now until November 6, 2022 (per Brand Eating). Olive Garden's endless pasta bowl is similarly timed and lets customers "enjoy never-ending servings of pasta, sauces and toppings," not to mention its always bottomless breadsticks, plus salad or soup, according to the company site. The deal runs through November 20, 2022, says Forbes. Cue Red Lobster pointing out some perceived flaws with the pasta promotion.