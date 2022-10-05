Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter
Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
Currently, both chains have their own promotions detailing where customers can order "endless" pasta (Olive Garden) or shrimp (Red Lobster). Red Lobster's deal allows customers to mix and match shrimp dishes and comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, as well as a side item. This promotion runs now until November 6, 2022 (per Brand Eating). Olive Garden's endless pasta bowl is similarly timed and lets customers "enjoy never-ending servings of pasta, sauces and toppings," not to mention its always bottomless breadsticks, plus salad or soup, according to the company site. The deal runs through November 20, 2022, says Forbes. Cue Red Lobster pointing out some perceived flaws with the pasta promotion.
Red Lobster isn't pulling any punches about Olive Garden's never-ending pasta
Red Lobster's gloves came off with a first tweet that read, "When you're here, your family...gets to have #EndlessShrimp with their endless pasta." This is, of course, a jab at Olive Garden's now defunct, long-running ad campaign, which included the tagline, "When You're Here, You're Family."
Mere minutes later, Red Lobster's social media handlers posted a comment to Olive Garden's tweet announcing the return of the never-ending pasta bowl, saying, "Oh look, never-ending flour, eggs, and water. Some restaurants just don't have the meatballs to do ENDLESS right #EndlessShrimp." One pro-Olive Garden commenter chimed in with, "You sure talking a lot of smack now that you're out of the house." In response to the first tweet, another fan simply posted a GIF of Vin Diesel's character from Fast and the Furious saying, "You don't turn your back on family."
Whether you prefer pasta or shrimp or both, it's pretty clear that the real winners in this back-and-forth are the customers. At least, until November, when both promotions go bye-bye.