Why Trader Joe's Sliced Grilled Chicken Is Dividing Shoppers

Most of us probably know that cutting back on red meat may be good for our health. A diet that is high in red meat, particularly overly processed meat, has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer, according to Scripps. But while starting a vegetarian or even vegan diet is certainly an option, not everyone is ready to give up meat entirely. Luckily, there are some alternatives that don't require cutting out meat completely.

Grilled chicken could be a healthy alternative to red meat. An average chicken breast delivers around 24 grams of protein and is low in fat, calories, sodium, and sugar, according to WebMD. Chicken also contains a good deal of other healthy essential nutrients including iron, zinc, copper, vitamin B12, and tryptophan. However, even the most health-conscious among us probably don't always have time to grill their own chicken every night after work, or simply don't want to deal with raw poultry on their kitchen counters. That's where Trader Joe's Organic Grilled Chicken Breast with Rib Meat comes in.

This pre-cooked meat comes already sliced and ready to add to soups, salads, sandwiches, stir fries, or just about any other meal you can think of. The organic meat contains just 100 calories and 1 gram of fat, plus 21 grams of protein, per serving, making it a low-fat, low-calorie way to add some protein to your diet, even when you are on the go (via Nutritionix).