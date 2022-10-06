Marshmello's New Air Fryer Line Includes A S'mores Kit

In today's world, technology truly is on our side. This is especially true in the kitchen, thanks to the rise of the air fryer. Deep fryers were always a messy and greasy hassle, but air fryers have left those greasy memories in the past. According to NPD, over 25 million air fryers were sold from 2020 to 2021 with increased usage in the kitchen by over 60%.

With the ease of heating up leftovers or making something new, air fryers have revolutionized the way people cook in the kitchen. With its wide range of abilities, we've come up with a lot of unique recipes and foods to try out – including bananas, meatloaf, green beans, French toast, and more. How about those leftover fries? Instead of making them soggy in the microwave, the air fryer can revive and crisp them back up to perfection.

Because of its ease and convenience, just about everyone is loving their air fryer. In fact, some of your favorite chefs, celebrities, and influencers have air fryers stocked in their kitchens for the very same reasons. Have you ever thought of cooking up some marshmallows or s'mores in the air fryer with electronic producer Marshmello? Well, now you can.