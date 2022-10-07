Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite Way To Serve Cheese – Exclusive Survey

One of the best things about cheese is its versatility. Per Wisconsin Cheese, cheese can be categorized by the type of milk used to make it, along with region, age, texture, flavor, and preparation. Across the globe, there to be more than 1,800 different types of cheese in existence. Pretty wild, right?

And the possibilities increase exponentially when you consider just how many different ways you can enjoy cheese. For instance, you can serve it straight out of the fridge (although you shouldn't), you can toss it into a slow cooker mac and cheese recipe, or you can slap it on some bread for an epic grilled cheese sandwich.

With so many yummy options to choose from, everyone is bound to have their own personal favorite method of enjoying cheese. Mashed surveyed 582 readers to see how they prefer to serve cheese — and the results might not come as a huge surprise.