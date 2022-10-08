Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers Which Chain Restaurant's Frozen Products Are The Least Like The Real Thing

The freezer section of any given grocery store seems to keep getting bigger and more deluxe with every passing year. What used to be limited to ice cream and veggies is now stocked with all varieties of ready-to-eat frozen meals and other delicacies. This isn't all just in our heads, either. The frozen food market is expected to enjoy significant growth in 2022, to the tune of 6.85%, according to an industry research report.

Vendors have capitalized on people's love of convenient foods by producing many restaurant-branded products for the freezer section. For example, brick-and-mortar TGI Friday's locations are shuttered in many cities, but plenty of stores stock frozen versions of the chain's menu items, like sliders, potato skins, and dips, according to Kraft Heinz.

Arby's, which people frequently patronize for the legendary curly fries, also peddles the frozen version in many retail locations, like Kroger, Walmart, and Target. Then there are Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes, which need only to be defrosted to be enjoyed, per Thrillist.

Many shoppers line up to sample these items, with their mouth-watering packaging and promise of restaurant-like quality. Sadly, some don't live up to expectations.