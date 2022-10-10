Why One Man Married A Can Of Mtn Dew

Rank made the union official with heartfelt vows and a custom-made pull-tab wedding ring. "I give you my heart, and I am complete because I have you, Hard Mtn Dew," he promised his new spouse, per Food & Wine. However, while the love Rank may feel for Hard Mtn Dew may be real, the marriage is in no way legally binding. But that didn't stop the newlyweds from celebrating the wedding in style.

In addition to the wedding ceremony and a lavish reception at a Las Vegas club, Rank also scored a two-night stay in a swanky Vegas suite, a supply of Hard Mtn Dew for the celebrations, and $1,000 in cash for the happy couple to spend as a wedding gift (via PR Newswire). Of his experience getting hitched to a spiked soda, the groomsman said, "My life has changed completely. I can say I am the first person ever to marry a can of Hard Mtn Dew, a can in general, and it's been a big step not only for myself, but all of mankind as well."

Humbly, Avon also took a Fox59 interview as an opportunity to thank his hometown fans for helping him put the Corn State "on the map for a little bit." Oh, and if you're wondering how the kiss and "I do" portion of the ceremony went, Rank replaced the traditional smooch with a good swig of the malt beverage.