The Viral NYC Eatery That Made It Onto The Rachael Ray Show

Facts first — Italian restaurants are a dime a dozen in New York City. Some of them are good, some are great, but many are meh. Apparently, Arthur & Sons, which opened only last summer, definitely does NOT fall into the latter category, at least if TikTok and longtime Food Network staple Rachael Ray are to be believed.

Billed as "Old School NY Italian" per the restaurant's Instagram page, this is far from the owner/head chef's first venture in the industry. According to Restaurant Business Online, culinary artist Joe Isidori has fine-tuned fare for a number of top-tier restaurants, developed and expanded Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beers, and is only now getting decidedly back to his Italian roots, by way of Arthur & Sons.

TikTok has also gotten the memo about the new joint, with millions of views on a number of videos about the restaurant's food quality and service. TikToker Jack's Dining Room called it "easily one of the best dining experiences I've ever had," and people are paying attention — that video alone has received 1.3 million views and over 213,000 likes. So naturally, it was only a matter of time before celebrity chefs like Rachael Ray heard about the place and had to personally experience Isidori's mastery.