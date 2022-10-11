Why Customers Are Complaining That Alcohol Is 'Ruining' Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel outlets are a common sight for motorists who are in it for the long haul, becoming what the Washington Post called "a highway empire" – one that did not serve alcohol for 51 years, per the Tampa Bay Times. In 2020 the company changed its policy. According to a 2020 article by Full-Service Restaurant Magazine (FSR), alcohol sales generated as much as 30% of restaurants' total revenues. In the third quarter of 2020, Cracker Barrel sales fell by 41.7 %, per a document shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That was described as a side effect of the pandemic.

While Cracker Barrel took this knock, restaurants that served alcohol over this period leaned on their alcohol sales to stay afloat, per FSR. The latter is no surprise as (per BinWise) the markup on liquor can allow for a profit margin of between 60% and 70%. But was the initiative beneficial for the country-themed restaurant? It has been two years since Cracker Barrel started selling alcohol, and some customers feel that the decision is ruining the chain.